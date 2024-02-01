Tracey Karam was first in the raw deadlift-only section last weekend.

The New Zealand powerlifting year got off to an amazing start on January 26 in Te Awamutu, with 42 athletes contesting the Global Powerlifting Committee New Zealand (GPC NZ) Equipped Championships and the Deadlift Only Contest at Trainstation gym.

The home team had 12 athletes competing, who continued their preparation from the November nationals.

Top results went to Te Awamutu’s world record-holder Paula Johnstone, who broke New Zealand records in equipped squat, bench and deadlifts to make the highest total but finished second to seasoned veteran and top national lifter Ange Wilkinson, of Auckland.

“We were honoured to have these two high-calibre athletes battle it out and we look forward to a rematch at the August nationals,” coach and GPC NZ president and Trainstation owner Mike Smith said.

Smith also lifted in the equipped deadlift and won the title uncontested, setting two New Zealand records in the process.

He also had a good shot at an official world record, which he vows to achieve in August.

In the raw deadlift-only section, the big winners were Tracey Karam and her son Xavier.

Tracey won the overalls outright with a new New Zealand record to match, while Xavier added to his national teen record and beat his own world record.

“It was amazing seeing these two being such a success and crowd favourites on the day. Both athletes are sponsored by GO HARD CLOTHING NZ apparel of Ōtorohanga,” Smith said.

Tyra Todd, coached by Te Awamutu’s Sharnae Rowland, set out to achieve a personal best of 160kg deadlift - which she did - and this propelled her to second place behind Tracey.

Justine Lehman (left) and Chloe Jones at the Global Powerlifting Committee New Zealand Equipped Championships and Deadlift Only Contest at Trainstation gym.

Another absolute standout was Whitianga 15-year-old Chloe Jones - coached by Smith - in the debut of the day, taking three national records by 35kg.

“Jones has the mindset and drive to become an absolute star,” Smith said.

Records also fell to Raech Linstrom and Justine Lehman with many personal bests.

Special mention to regular Trainstation visitor Richard De Reeper of Blenheim who won the overalls in convincing fashion with a mind-blowing second and final lift of 341kg, getting the crowd on their feet.

This eclipsed a longstanding national record and set up for a world record attempt in August.





