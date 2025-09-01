Advertisement
Taylor Swift engagement move: Christopher Luxon shows a bit of unexpected style – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Christopher Luxon showed a bit of unexpected style in getting New Zealand into the conversation about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement. Photo / Getty Images

Editorial

THE FACTS

  • Prime Minister Christopher Luxon invited Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to New Zealand after their engagement.
  • Towns like Hawke’s Bay and Hastings are vying to host the celebrity couple’s potential wedding.
  • Luxon’s move highlights New Zealand’s appeal and encourages leaders to be more innovative and bold.

Spring has arrived, and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will have one in his step this week after successfully hitching his wagon to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story.

The engagement of the biggest pop star in the Western world brings engagement – AKA eyeballs – on a

Save