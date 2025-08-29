In a rather fearless attempt at being part of Kelce and Swift’s love story, Vicky Roebuck, Hastings District Council‘s marketing, tourism and experiences lead, put a few suggestions on social media to entice the couple.
Her top tips included Craggy Range Winery, Black Barn Vineyards, Elephant Hill Winery, Rosewood at Cape Kidnappers, and the Atrium at The Tribune.
“Why wouldn’t you want to come and get married in Hastings, Hawke’s Bay? We have got great weather, great wineries, great locations, great food - we can punch above our weight with any other place in the world.”
Even if Swift, who recently announced her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl, didn’t see the suggestions herself, there might be other couples who felt inspired to host their weddings in the district, Roebuck said.
“Beyond the immediate coverage, the long-tail effect would see fans and wider audiences inspired to visit the places associated with the event.”
Like Roebuck, a spokesperson made comparisons with Ardern’s wedding.
“The wedding generated extensive media coverage for Hawke’s Bay, reinforcing the region’s profile as both a wedding and lifestyle destination. This illustrates the intangible but valuable role high-profile events can play in promoting the region.
“Hawke’s Bay has the infrastructure, hospitality expertise, and supplier networks to scale up and deliver a wedding of any size to an international standard.”
It’s a love story, and all she has to do is say yes.
Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.