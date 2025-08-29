Hawke's Bay has put its hand up to host Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding after their engagement announcement this week. Photo / NZME

Her top tips included Craggy Range Winery, Black Barn Vineyards, Elephant Hill Winery, Rosewood at Cape Kidnappers, and the Atrium at The Tribune.

“Why wouldn’t you want to come and get married in Hastings, Hawke’s Bay? We have got great weather, great wineries, great locations, great food - we can punch above our weight with any other place in the world.”

Even if Swift, who recently announced her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl, didn’t see the suggestions herself, there might be other couples who felt inspired to host their weddings in the district, Roebuck said.

“We had Jacinda Ardern get married at Craggy Range, and I think if it’s good enough for our previous prime minister, it’s got to be good enough for Taylor Swift.”

The venue options were limitless, with amazing beach or bush locations and premium accommodation to make it the best day for the couple.

“We have got so much choice ... there is Te Mata Peak, and there’s rustic rural locations.”

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said she had been known to dance to Shake It Off, and extended an invitation to the pair.

“When I think about the album Reputation and our reputation here as a great place to be and have beautiful events like weddings, it seems like a perfect place for them to consider."

The district held its own on the world stage, and the benefits would be “incredible” for the economy, she said.

“Cyclone Gabrielle has been hard for all of our productive industries, and so it would give us a big boost.”

She said her recommendation was to get married in the Bay in February.

“The weather is very settled and it’s very beautiful, the water is warm, the wine is flowing, and it would be a perfect time.”

Hawke’s Bay Tourism said a wedding of such high profile would elevate the region to the global stage as a premier wedding and honeymoon location.

“Beyond the immediate coverage, the long-tail effect would see fans and wider audiences inspired to visit the places associated with the event.”

Like Roebuck, a spokesperson made comparisons with Ardern’s wedding.

“The wedding generated extensive media coverage for Hawke’s Bay, reinforcing the region’s profile as both a wedding and lifestyle destination. This illustrates the intangible but valuable role high-profile events can play in promoting the region.

“Hawke’s Bay has the infrastructure, hospitality expertise, and supplier networks to scale up and deliver a wedding of any size to an international standard.”

It’s a love story, and all she has to do is say yes.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.