Taylor Swift performing on stage during "The Eras Tour" in Florida in late 2024. The US singer announced this morning an international theatrical release party would launch her 12th album next month. Photo / Chandan Khanna / AFP
Taylor Swift is inviting fans around the world - including in New Zealand - to a theatrical release party for her new album.
The US singer-songwriter told her 282 million Instagram followers early this morning (NZT) she’d debut her 12th album alongside a new movie with music videos and behind-the-scenesfootage early next month.
“I hereby invite you to a *dazzling* soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 - Oct 5 only in cinemas!
“You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single “The Fate of Ophelia”, along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl”, Swift wrote.
The multiple Grammy Award winner and woman behind hits such as Anti-Hero, Cruel Summer and Shake It Off also criss-crossed the globe for her record-breaking The Eras tour last year, playing 149 shows to more than 10 million people.