Alf Weston at the Kulim Park pétanque court after the site was cleaned up. Photo / John Borren
The destruction of a newly resurfaced petanque terrain at Tauranga’s Kulim Park by a motorcyclist riding through and tearing it up for the second time has frustrated local players.
Matua resident Alf Weston said players of the Kulim Park petanque group were dismayed when they arrived to play petanque on the morning of July 10 to find that “during the previous night, one or more motorcyclists had been doing wheel spins and wheelies over the newly-resurfaced petanque terrain, destroying the special surface the council staff had spent months preparing”.
Weston said on July 17 again the terrain had been ridden over and trashed.
“It is so frustrating.”
“A petanque terrain is constructed, hard clay pan, [then] topped with a layer of fine gravel. As a result of this deliberate vandalism, a large portion of the surface has been destroyed, with various surface layers now mixed into a slurry the courts is virtually unplayable.”
Petanque player Ian, who wanted to remain anonymous, was first on the scene after the first vandalism.
“My heart sank when I saw the mindless damage inflicted on a wonderful asset,” he said.
“I’ve been playing petanque at Kulim Park for the last three-to-four years and have watched the council’s contractors painstakingly build a raised, well-drained court (terrain) for the public to enjoy.
“I would imagine many thousands of dollars from the council’s park budget was poured into the project. Perhaps part of the problem is there is no signage to explain to park users what the area is for?”
Ian said cdhildren and parents neede to understand it was not a big sandpit or bike track – “not that signs would have made any difference to the vandals who were hellbent on having ‘fun’”.
“I understand they moved down to Fergusson Park and did wheelies on the playground there.”
Kulim Park petanque club member Rene Sjardin said the club regularly used the court.
“The club that regularly uses the pitch is composed of retired people whose main interest in playing lies not so much in the competitive aspect of the game, but in the fact that the activity provides for the important aspect of relating to other people in a social setting.
“I use the term ‘club’ loosely, as it has no formal structure; the emphasis is on the friendly social atmosphere which makes it such an attractive option for the members.”
“The [Tauranga City] council, after representation from some of our members, did us proud by upgrading the old and often water-logged pitch to a wonderful facility which has allowed the group to flourish and grow in numbers.