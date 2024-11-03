The physical and emotional aftermath had been severe – she had not been able to sit comfortably in the days following the attack and was in pain as she drove to the police station and attended medical examinations.
The victim, who was connected to the workplace and was friends with the homeowner, said she’d been having a good time, catching up with longstanding friends and people she’d just met.
Her husband had left the gathering early, but she had stayed on.
The gathering continued, with more drinks and festivities, and a few people stayed at the house after midnight.
The woman said she had been very drunk and struggled to remember large parts of the evening.
She went to bed in one of the spare rooms but woke in the early hours to the man “forcefully” raping her.
In her evidential video to police, she said when she realised what was happening she kept thinking, “Say something, say something,” before she used her most “stern” voice to say: “Get the f*** off me”.
She could hear him panting and breathing heavily as he violated her, but he’d stopped and “scurried off” after she’d told him to leave.
When she awoke the next morning she went into the bathroom, feeling sore, and thought, “What the f***, has this really happened?”
Defence lawyer Craig Tuck said the incident was “absolute fantasy” and the woman had made it up.
The defence case was not that it happened and she’d consented – rather that it simply didn’t happen at all.
Tuck said her evidence couldn’t be relied upon because of the “almost unbelievable” amounts of alcohol she had consumed, which had affected her memory. He also pointed to a lack of DNA present after a physical examination.
The jury reached a unanimous guilty verdict after around eight hours of deliberation.
At sentencing, the judge referred to a letter of remorse from the man.
“It makes it clear that you accept that you have offended in this way against the victim, and you accept that you have caused physical and emotional trauma to her.”
The judge said those close to him described him as a “gentle person who is generous and willing to help others”.
But he had also had struggles in his upbringing, including ADHD, difficulties with school, a head injury as a teenager, and substance abuse. The judge accepted a psychotherapist report that suggested some of these factors could have had a causal link to his offending.
Judge Lawson said the woman had been in an environment where she was entitled to feel safe.
“You were both escorted to separate rooms and she was entitled to expect that she would remain in that room free from any interference or contact from you,” he said.
“You took advantage of her vulnerability. You seriously penetrated her ... while she was sleeping, or blacked out. You held her in place to allow that to occur.”
The judge adopted a starting point of seven years and four months imprisonment.
He gave the man a 5% discount for remorse.
“Your expression of remorse identifies that you have thought this through ... You have accepted that your behaviour was the cause of significant impact on the victim,” Judge Lawson said.
“Very often in cases like this, we find the victims left in a state of doubt because the defendants maintain their innocence and do not accept the verdict. Here you have accepted what you have done.”
The man also offered an emotional harm repayment of $2500. The judge said that while that couldn’t repay the financial loss the woman and her family had suffered, it did represent a manifestation of the remorse expressed.