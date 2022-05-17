Mitchell Te Kani, 51, was killed on Saturday following an incident at a property on Maungatapu Rd. Photo / Supplied

Mitchell Te Kani, 51, was killed on Saturday following an incident at a property on Maungatapu Rd. Photo / Supplied

Police have made two arrests for an incident at a home where a man later died.

Mitchell Te Kani, 51, died at a house on Maungatapu Rd on Saturday night.

Police have launched a homicide investigation, Operation Totara.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson said today that police have arrested two people in relation to an incident that occurred at the Maungatapu Rd address earlier in the night, before the homicide.

He said a 40-year-old Tauranga man and a 40-year-old Tauranga woman will appear in Tauranga District Court on Wednesday 18 May charged with aggravated burglary.

The homicide investigation is continuing and anyone who has information that could assist the police is asked to contact 105 or provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.