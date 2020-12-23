Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Tauranga council: Govt papers reveal possible five-year intervention

6 minutes to read

Tauranga City Council chambers. A site that won't see a full team of elected members until, potentially, 2025. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty Times
By: Samantha Motion and Kiri Gillespie

A commission soon to be appointed to govern the Tauranga City Council could be in place for up to five years, documents from the Department of Internal Affairs show.

On Tuesday, the department released 68

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.