By RNZ

Nominations are set to close for Tauranga’s first local body election in almost five years.

The last council was sacked in February 2021 by then-Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta, and replaced with commissioners after a breakdown of relations between elected members.

Nominations close at noon today and the election is on July 20.

Residents spoken to by RNZ welcomed the election, but hoped those who won could take the city forward.

They also hoped the council did not return to infighting and inertia.

None of the people spoken to would give their surnames.

In Tauriko, a fast-growing suburb on the southwest edge of Tauranga, Dwayne said he was glad the city would be getting fresh leadership.

“I think this city needs a big shake-up in terms of investment and getting things moving. Things are just too slow, the economy could be booming here, but there’s just too much red tape,” he said.

Diane said she had one main concern for the new council to address.

“It would be housing, that’s the main thing isn’t it? Housing and roads.”

In Mount Maunganui, Bruce, too, was concerned with where people were living, saying homelessness was a big problem.

“There’s a lot of them. I’m not sure if it’s a housing problem, but there’s a lot of people living in their cars,” he said.

In Tauranga’s city centre, Clive said he was interested in how the election panned out.

“I just hope that all the elected officials get on with each other, and we don’t go back to the situation we’ve had in the last few years.”

He said the commissioners had done an okay job of looking after the city.

“The main thing I think from the commissioners’ point of view is they have made decisions quickly.”

Clive said the previous council was fractured and elected members would not shift on positions, and that made it frustrating for residents.

Given a list of candidates standing for mayor, most people recognised only one or two.

However, one name seemed to be cutting through with voters: Mahé Drysdale.

Former Deputy Mayor Tina Salisbury was also a name with which people were familiar, as was singer-songwriter Ria Hall.

Tauranga City Council said more than one person had put their name forward to stand in each ward, so an election for all was guaranteed.

Postal voting starts at the end of June.