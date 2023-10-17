Comedian, writer and director Jesse Griffin’s alter ego, Wilson Dixon.

He’s known as the greatest country singer Cripple Creek has ever produced - or possibly the only country singer Cripple Creek has ever produced. Comedian, writer and director Jesse Griffin’s alter ego and country music crack-up Wilson Dixon spoke to the Bay of Plenty Times about music, comfortable seats and creating from your own experiences ahead of his Tauranga Arts Festival show.

The biennial festival returns this week after a years-long hiatus with a host of unique artists showcasing the “very best” of Aotearoa.

It starts tomorrow and runs until October 29 with free, community and ticketed events.

Dixon is performing his new show, Put the Gun Down, Jethro, with new songs and stories about his not-new extended family.

Jesse Griffin Q&A

What can people expect from your show?

They can expect country music, talking, a comfortable seat, and friendly ushers. Not sure about the parking options around the theatre.

What do you want people to take away from it?

Fond memories and warm feelings for years to come.

What are you most looking forward to about the Tauranga Arts Festival?

I hear the snack options at the theatre are very good. And also experiencing the arts.

What’s an interesting fact about yourself?

I have two brothers called Dennis. That’s more a fact about my brothers.

What led you to where you are in your career today?

Finding a guitar in the barn - and initially using it as a shield during a crabapple war - was probably what led me into a life of music. And hearing my Grandma play old Dutch folk songs on the fiddle. The songs were from the pre-dyke period and were mainly about the inconvenience of the tide rising up into their houses.

What is your proudest moment when it comes to your craft?

Having made six albums and them being enjoyed around the world.

What advice do you have for other creatives?

My advice for young creatives is to create from your own experiences even though you may not have had many. My advice for old creatives is to stay youthful in your approach.

Wilson Dixon - Put the Gun Down Jethro

When: October 26, 8.30pm.

Run time: One hour.

Where: Addison Theatre, Baycourt

Tickets: $44 - $49, available on at taurangafestival.co.nz

Festival information

There are eight free and community events throughout the festival. Bookings for ticketed events can be made at Baycourt, through the festival’s website or via Ticketek.

Live music will be at Carrus Crystal Palace; theatre and comedy will be at Baycourt; and authors and thinkers at the University of Waikato Tauranga Campus and Books-A-Plenty.

The Cargo Shed will host several free events, including Tai Timu, Tai Pari, which provides a platform for local artists, Zinefest and a hip-hop street dance workshop and battle.

The Tauranga Art Gallery will present Wunderboxes - an interactive art trail for all ages - as well as a pop-up exhibition in the Red Square.

A walkable arts precinct has also been established.

Carrus Crystal Palace is a licensed venue and some events have age recommendations.

