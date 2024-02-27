Taupō Marist are heading to Fiji to "give back", says their coach Mike Jacobs.

Taupō Marist are heading to Fiji to "give back", says their coach Mike Jacobs.

Taupō Marist Premiers are heading to Fiji after taking out the 2023 King Country Rugby Union Division One last season.

The trip will form an outreach mission for the team “in support of their Fijian brothers who play in the premier team”, said the Marist coach Mike Jacobs.

“It is our way of giving back to their families and their communities while our brothers work in New Zealand within central Taupō.”

The team and its supporters will head to Fiji on March 24, with three team items on the agenda.

The first is business - a pre-season game against a local village team.

Then, there will be a visit to a local primary school to teach rugby drills and skills. The visit will finish with some community development volunteer work in a local village.

It won’t be all work, however, as the week-long trip will also take in some local activities, including a visit to the National Park Sand Dunes, plenty of Fijian food and drink and a trip to the doubleheader Drua vs Force game in Lautoka on March 30.

It will be back to business on April 6, with the King Country Rugby Union Waitomo group competition club day.

There will be a fundraising quiz and auction night in March at the Marist clubroom at Taupō Dart Club, with all proceeds raised going to the 2024 Fiji tour.

For more information, see the Taupō Marist Facebook page.

The team have also set up a Givealittle page to raise funds for basic rugby essentials, including balls and bags, to give to Fijian schools:





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



