Five fire crews extinguished a house fire in Taupō overnight.

Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Josh Pennefather said they had multiple calls from 12.11am about the fire on Tuwharetoa St.

On arrival the two-storey house was well ablaze measuring about 15m by 15m, he said.

The blaze has now been extinguished and was contained to one house and no injuries were reported.

The house was unoccupied at the time, Pennefather said.

A fire investigator will return today to help determine the cause of the fire.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of the fire and were not treating it as suspicious at this time.











