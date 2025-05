Twelve fire engines are on the scene. Photo / File

Part of East Tāmaki Rd is closed this morning as fire crews battle a large blaze at a scrap yard.

Emergency services were called shortly after 6am to the fire, which involves multiple cars.

Twelve fire engines are on the scene.

Fire and Emergency says the blaze is not yet contained.