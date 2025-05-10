Advertisement
NZ’s high domestic airfares about economics not competition - Ryan Bridge

Ryan Bridge
By
Newstalk ZB's Early Edition host·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Fuel costs are a third of Air New Zealand's operating expenses, impacting fares.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • New Zealand’s low population density contributes to high regional airfare costs due to fixed expenses.
  • The Commerce Commission decided against a market study on airfares, citing limited impact on prices.
  • High costs are driven by fuel, airport charges, and fewer passengers to spread expenses.

New Zealand’s tiny population is both a blessing and a curse.

Some 80% of our land mass is uninhabited and our population density of 20 per sq km is among the lowest in the world. We’re bigger than the

