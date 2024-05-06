Biscuit is a 4-month-old cat at Animal Care Tūrangi looking for a new home.

Biscuit is a 4-month-old cat at Animal Care Tūrangi looking for a new home.

Meet Biscuit, a lovely 4-month-old kitten who can often be found “making biscuits”, kneading away on blankets and laps.

She is very sweet, cuddly and playful.

Biscuit has spent time in foster care with other cats and dogs, so she will make a great family pet.

She has been vet-checked, vaccinated, microchipped, wormed and flea-treated, with her adoption fee of $160 going towards those costs.

To meet Biscuit, contact Stacy at Animal Care Tūrangi on 027 644 0044 or visit our pages on Facebook or Instagram.

Animal Care Tūrangi will be at Animates in Taupō on Saturday, May 12 from 11am to 1pm. Call in and meet the fabulous kittens.