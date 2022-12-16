Motorists in Dome Valley reporting seal is peeling again. Video / Sarah Primrose

Motorists north of Auckland are once again coming to a grinding halt ahead of the busy holiday period as tarseal on State Highway 1 peels less than a week after repairs for the same issue.

Video taken by motorist Sarah Primrose shows a section of SH1 at Dome Valley where wet tarseal is lifting and littering the road, throwing up stones at passing vehicles.

This comes after work to repair the highway, where vehicles were damaged and left with tar sticking to tyres, was almost complete by Tuesday. More than 50 people contacted the roading contractor for compensation.

“F***, it’s happening again,” Primrose told the Herald.

Motorists heading south into Auckland on SH1 near Dome Valley last weekend had to pull over to try to remove the sticky tarseal. Photo / Supplied

Primrose was journeying home from her grocery shop in Warkworth when she encountered cars swerving to avoid problem spots and throwing sticky stones across the road.

She said she had driven to the shop at midday and “it wasn’t [as] bad” as when she drove home. While she said the weather was hot she couldn’t understand why this issue continued to plague the highway.

“It’s just disappointing because we’ve had all the locals in the area - and you know, it is a state highway - expecting the road to be fixed and it’s not,” she said.

“Especially the week before Christmas, there are already lots of boats, caravans and [other traffic] using the road.”

Motorists heading south into Auckland on SH1 near Dome Valley were troubled with a bad section of road peeling off. Photo / Supplied

Traffic was brought to a standstill on Sunday when the newly laid section of road began peeling and sticking to tyres. A motorist travelling to Whāngarei from Auckland said the seal was still wet the next morning and people had to drive at a reduced speed.

Fulton Hogan said at the time it was completing an asphalt overlay over a portion of the chip-sealed section of the road. The overlay should be completed by December 15, it said.

“The asphalt crew worked through last night and have completed asphalting of all but a few metres of the area, which will be completed tonight [Tuesday],” the company said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency scheduled night closures for Monday and Tuesday nights for maintenance and there would be one additional night closure on Wednesday night for final line marking, a Fulton Hogan spokesperson said.

Motorists pulled over to the side of the highway to avoid the peeling tarseal. Photo / Supplied

Fulton Hogan apologised to motorists for the initial issues and the transport agency said the recent resealing work near Frogpool Farm in Dome Valley fell “short of expectations”.

New Zealand Automobile Association motoring services adviser Allister Wade urged motorists to get their vehicles checked to keep the costs of repair minimum.

The company said it was working with motorists whose cars were directly affected by the road surface at the weekend.

Fulton Hogan has been approached for comment about these newest issues.