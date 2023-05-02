It was a wet day for the parade on Norway Day last year. Photo / Leanne Warr

It will be a full day of festivities at Norsewood on May 14 as the village celebrates Norway Day.

The day, held in Norway on May 17, is a special occasion in the Norwegian calendar as it marks the country’s independence.

Spokeswoman Eva Renbjor said this year’s day in Norsewood will be the 33rd celebration and has become an annual tradition providing a link back to the homeland for many of those who settled in the area 150 years ago.

She said it was an event that attracted visitors from all around New Zealand.

Norway Day in Norsewood was always held on the closest Sunday to the actual day, which would also coincide with Mother’s Day.

Renbjor said this year’s celebrations would focus on food and would include a cooking contest with two categories: sweet and savoury, being held at Norsewood School.

She said a cookbook had also been created with traditional Scandinavian recipes and people visiting Norsewood on the day would be able to sample the food at a shared lunch.

There would also be the normal festivities, starting at 10am with the flag raising at Johanna’s World, followed by children doing folk dancing at the school.

Jamie Hughes at last year's Norway Day. Photo / Leanne Warr

“It’s always nice to see the kids dancing in the costumes,” Renbjor said.

Festivities would continue with a march to the memorial oak, as well as activities before lunch at 12.30 pm.

Morris dancers entertaining visitors. Photo / Leanne Warr

Renbjor said the museum would also be open for both a guided tour and interactive activities.

She said there would also be a market with stalls in Norsewood South.

Anyone wanting to visit Norsewood for Norway Day was encouraged to join in the festivities by dressing up in traditional costume, or to bring along flags and memorabilia.



