“Atrocious” weather conditions were “likely a factor” in a head-on crash that killed two people in rural Canterbury yesterday, police say.

Canterbury rural area commander Inspector Peter Cooper said today that there was heavy rain and low-lying fog around Wards Rd near Kirwee at the time of the collision.

The two-vehicle crash occurred between Aylesbury and Highfield roads, 40km west of Christchurch, at about 1.20pm yesterday.





“Police urge motorists to drive to the conditions - slow down and remember to have your headlights on,” Cooper said.

“Inquiries into the crash remain ongoing to determine the cause and police cannot make further comment at this stage.”

This morning, police said in a statement that one person was transported to Christchurch Hospital where they remain in a serious but stable condition.

“The Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination, and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.”

A spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed Fenz responded to the crash.

Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance, a helicopter, a rapid response unit, a first response unit, and an operations manager.

The road was reopened yesterday, and police thanked the public for their patience.

