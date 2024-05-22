Minister of Transport Matt Doocey with parents of Karnin Petera, Alicia Toki and Andre Petera and representatives from Northland Land Search and Rescue; Northland Police Search and Rescue Squad; Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) Ti Hiku Specialist Water Rescue Team; Fenz Urban Search and Rescue Team; Fenz Whangārei Fire Station and support staff and Northland Plumbing and Gas. Photo / Mark Coote

Minister of Transport Matt Doocey with parents of Karnin Petera, Alicia Toki and Andre Petera and representatives from Northland Land Search and Rescue; Northland Police Search and Rescue Squad; Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) Ti Hiku Specialist Water Rescue Team; Fenz Urban Search and Rescue Team; Fenz Whangārei Fire Station and support staff and Northland Plumbing and Gas. Photo / Mark Coote

The efforts of those involved in two of Northland’s most memorable search and rescue operations last year were recognised yesterday at the NZ Search and Rescue Awards at Parliament.

Certificates of Achievement - Operational Activity were handed out to those involved in the retrieval of Karnin Petera from Abbey Caves, and the sea rescue of an ill sailor on vessel PatriotX off the coast of Kerikeri.

In attendance were the whānau of Karnin Petera, who were specially welcomed to the event by both kāumatua Mark Pirikahu and Minister of Transport Matt Doocey.

During his introduction, Doocey also welcomed the team from Northland Plumbing and Gas for their help during the search for Karnin.

They provided and helped operate a drain camera in an attempt to locate the 15-year-old in the caves.

Minister of Transport Matt Doocey (left), mother of Karnin Petera Alicia Toki, Northland Plumbing and Gas co-owner Hamish Smith and father of Karnin, Andre Petera. Photo / Mark Coote

Karnin’s mum and dad, Andre Petera and Alicia Toki, were welcomed onto the stage to greet and present the certificates to each of the recipients for the groups involved in the search for their son.

Northland Land Search and Rescue; Northland Police Search and Rescue Squad; Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) Ti Hiku Specialist Water Rescue Team; Fenz Urban Search and Rescue Team; Fenz Whangārei Fire Station and support staff and Northland Plumbing, Gas and Drainage were the six groups awarded.

In the lead-up to the evening, Northland Land Search and Rescue chairwoman Jenny Calder said it was humbling to be recognised but made sure to mention the effort was a collaborative one.

Assistant Fire Commander at Whangārei Fire Station Graeme Quensell said last year’s effort was one of collaboration and the news of their award was “out of the blue”.

“We always think other people are more deserving because it’s just what we do.”

Northland Rescue Helicopter was also a recipient for their efforts during the remote sea rescue of an ill sailor on vessel PatriotX.

Representing the team were paramedic Blake Murray and senior critical care paramedic and aircrew officer Paul Davis.

Minister of Transport Matt Doocey (left), rescue swimmer/paramedic Blake Murray and paramedic and aircrew officer Paul Davis. Photo / Mark Coote.

Davis said the award was humbling for him and his crewmates - pilots Murray Plowright and Joel Higgie, critical care paramedic and rescue swimmer Blake Murray and the wider rescue team.

“We are lucky to work with a bunch of very talented and passionate people throughout the organisation and that is what allows us to get out there and safely undertake the work we do, helping our Northland communities and visitors,” Davis said.

“I would also like to thank NZSAR and acknowledge the other award winners from Northland and around the country. They are all clearly deserving of recognition for going above and beyond to help others in their time of need.”

Davis rated the night-time PatriotX mission among the top-three most challenging rescues of his career.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.