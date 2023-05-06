Patrick Nolan, with Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis, spent 16 years working as a yeoman warder. Photo / Leanne Warr

Patrick Nolan can’t remember a day when he didn’t want to go to work as a yeoman warder.

Otherwise known as Beefeaters, Nolan spent 16 years serving as the sovereign’s bodyguard.

But what was remarkable was that he was the first foreigner to ever wear the uniform, having already served 30 years in the New Zealand army.

He put that uniform away 14 years ago when he returned to New Zealand, but he put it on again on Saturday to be master of ceremonies at a special ceremony for the coronation of King Charles III coronation.

The requirements to become a beefeater were fairly stringent - they must have served at least 22 years in the military - Her Majesty’s army, Royal Air Force, or Royal Marines, have been awarded a long service medal as well as a good conduct medal.

Now living in Feilding, Nolan was in Woodville for the ceremony to plant a totara tree in Fountaine Square.

Mayor Tracey Collis gave pins to those who helped with the day. From left, Patrick Nolan, Mayor Tracey, Jenny Lovett and Nigel Brewin. Photo / Leanne Warr

The ceremony included an address from Mayor Tracey Collis and the planting was done by a relative of Thomas Fountaine, considered the Father of Woodville.

Evie Barber, 6 and Ian Fountaine, plant the totara. A plaque will be set alongside it to mark the occasion. Photo / Leanne Warr

Dale Percy plays the bagpipes at the tree planting ceremony. Photo / Leanne Warr

Members of the local community also attended a luncheon or a High Tea in honour of the newly-crowned king.

Dannevirke’s High St was decorated with ribbons as well as flags and the Lions Club put up a display on the royals in the Lions’ Den and Dannevirke South School had children doing various activities.

Alianah Fraser from Dannevirke South School got to be Camilla. Photo / Leanne Warr