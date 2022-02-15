Stanley Sole appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday. Photo/Tara Shaskey

A self-described protector twice strangled a woman pregnant with his child, lifting her from the ground by her neck during an incident that saw her suffer a placental bleed.

Stanley Sole, 46, and the woman were not in a relationship but would often spend time together.

She was 23 weeks pregnant with Sole's baby when she visited him at his home in Taranaki on January 7, 2021.

When an argument erupted between the pair, the woman began to gather her belongings in a bid to leave, the New Plymouth District Court heard on Tuesday.

But she was stopped by Sole, who grabbed the woman by her arms, pushed her on the couch, and yelled at her.

At that time, she felt a knock to the side of her stomach, Judge Gregory Hikaka said, referring to the Crown summary of facts.

When she continued to collect her belongings, Sole grabbed her by the throat, pushed her against a door, and lifted her from the ground.

She struggled to breathe as she was held in that position for around 20 seconds.

When she fell to the ground, she began to scream only to have Sole repeat the act - but this time for longer.

Sole then threw her to the ground and the woman, gasping for breath, made a getaway to her vehicle.

As she attempted to drive away, Sole tried to stop her and threw a rock at her car.

During the ordeal, the woman suffered a bang to the back of her head and her stomach and received significant swelling to her neck area.

She spent five nights in hospital under observation due to a placental bleed.

Judge Hikaka said she had described the incident as terrifying and had felt she was at the mercy of Sole.

He has an extensive list of convictions but only one was for family violence.

Through a report provided to the court, Sole said his recent offending was out of character and that he usually tried to deescalate violent situations.

Judge Hikaka believed Sole's methamphetamine addiction played a part in him deviating from his self-described role of a "protector".

However, the offending was of a serious nature and an abuse of trust, Judge Hikaka said.

As a result, on a charge of impeding breathing, Sole was sentenced to 12 months' home detention and ordered he pay the victim $1000 emotional harm reparation.