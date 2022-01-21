Hendrix Rawiri was jailed for a raft of offending when he appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Friday. Photo/Tara Shaskey.

A Taranaki man was at a family anti-violence retreat when he threatened to shoot one of the facilitators and injured another with a knife during a struggle.

Hendrix Rawiri, 30, had become agitated while at the programme and walked out to the carpark.

A facilitator followed to speak with him and at that point "things went badly wrong and you threatened to shoot him", Judge Tony Greig outlined in New Plymouth District Court on Friday, before jailing him.

Police were called and shortly after, Rawiri began making threats against his then-partner, who was with him at the retreat during the incident in November 2020.

The facilitators intervened and while trying to restrain Rawiri, who had a knife in his hand, a scuffle ensued and a facilitator suffered a cut to his finger.

Rawiri, who appeared via audio-visual link from Whanganui Prison, faced sentence on assault with intent to injure, robbery, threatening to kill, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, breach of a protection order, and possession of a weapon.

The charges stemmed from two different dates.

In June 2021, Rawiri violently robbed a man of his watch which had been handed down to the victim by his father.

The Crown described the attack as prolonged and unprovoked.

Rawiri arrived at the New Plymouth home of his former partner when he saw the victim sitting at the dining table.

Rawiri began searching the home for a cellphone which led to the victim asking what he was doing.

This sent Rawiri into a rage, demanding the man turn over his gold chain and watch before punching him in the head.

The victim attempted to reason with Rawiri, pleading with him not to take the watch as it held sentimental value.

But this proved in vain as Rawiri continued to punch him and threatened to stab him.

The victim, who complied with the demands to hand over his watch and chain, then went to the bathroom before being punched several more times by Rawiri.

Rawiri has a long history of convictions and family harm incidents but Judge Greig believed he was genuine in his wish to change and to focus on being a father to his two children.

On all charges, he was sentenced to two years and six months' jail and was given his first strike warning.

Rawiri's fines of $7250 were remitted and he was ordered to pay $548 reparation.