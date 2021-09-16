Taranaki man admits drug driving causing best mate's death

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to two charges, while a third charge will be withdrawn by police at sentencing. Photo / Belinda Feek

A Taranaki man will keep his name secret for a few more months after admitting driving under the influence of drugs, killing his best mate.

The 23-year-old today entered guilty pleas to charges of driving under the influence of a controlled drug causing the death of a 38-year-old man and driving under the influence of a controlled drug causing injury to another woman in the Hamilton District Court.

The man's lawyer, James Gurnick, said a third charge of possession of .35 grams of methamphetamine will be withdrawn by the Crown at sentencing.

The head-on crash happened about 6.15am on State Highway 3 near the intersection of Mangakowhai Rd at Piopio on December 30, 2019.

The impact saw both vehicles end up in the grass on different sides of the road.

Gurnick successfully requested the relaxing of a bail condition not to associate with the victim's mother whom he said he had previously seen on a regular basis as the victim was his "best friend".

Gurnick told Judge Jonathan Down it had taken police 18 months to lay charges, the most serious of which has a maximum penalty of 10 years jail or a $20,000 fine.

The man first appeared in court in June.

After the Herald clarified an interim suppression order, the crown advised it was put in place to protect the surviving victim, while Gurnick advised he would continue to seek it until sentencing, when it would not be pursued.

Judge Down agreed to keep suppression in place until the end of the year.

The matter would now be referred to restorative justice.

Judge Down convicted the man on the two charges and remanded him on further bail for sentencing in December.