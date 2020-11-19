Tanker with Covid-linked crew refused entry to Lyttelton, now allowed to berth

A ship was also anchored off the port of Napier last month. Photo / Warren Buckland

A tanker which was refused entry to Lyttelton Port will be allowed to berth.

The LPG ship Arago, from Australia, was banned from the port yesterday as several of its crew had travelled on a flight earlier in the month where a passenger was diagnosed with Covid-19.

However, a spokesperson for Lyttelton Port says all of its crew have tested negative - bar one whose result indicates an historic case which is no longer infectious.

The Canterbury District Health Board has advised Lyttelton Port that a marine pilot can board the vessel and pilot it to a berth.

No crew will be disembarking the vessel or carrying out any duties while in Lyttelton.