A train journey took place in memory of those who died in the Tangiwai incident in 1953. Photo / Hamish Williams

On the 70th anniversary of New Zealand’s worst rail disaster, a new Herald podcast has recalled the tragedy and lessons of Tangiwai. Host Hamish Williams, who will accompany survivors to today’s memorial service by train as part of a bonus episode, explains why it promises to be a special occasion

Over 300 people gathered at the site of the Tangiwai Railway disaster today to mark the 70th anniversary of what is still New Zealand’s most fatal train accident.

Attendees travelled from as far as Auckland and Wellington, including a special train from Paekākāriki which carried 149 passengers.

Tangiwai became the scene of New Zealand’s worst train disaster when 151 people died on Christmas Eve 1953 after a lahar from Mt Ruapehu damaged the bridge across the Whangaehu River, causing the train to plunge off the rails.

Mourners gathered at the Whangaehu River to remember those who died at Tangiwai. Photo / Hamish Williams

Minutes later a Wellington to Auckland night express passenger train entered the bridge which buckled under the weight, plunging the engine and the first six carriages into the flooded river below.

Of the 285 people on board, 151 people were killed.

Today’s train slowed to a halt on the Tangiwai bridge where a commemorative bouquet of flowers was committed to the Whangaehu River by the driver.

Among the train’s passengers was John Mahy, one of the last survivors from the night and the only remaining survivor able to attend. He believes it may be the last anniversary he will be at in person.

Memorial service for the people who died in the Tangiwai rail disaster of 1953 at the Tangiwai site on the banks of the Whangaehu River in the central plateau. Photo / Hamish Williams

John was joined by his wife and family including his son, Calum Mahy. Together they laid a wreath of remembrance at the memorial monuments.

“Being with Dad for this special day is very much about remembering those who lost their lives and honouring their memory. It’s a piece of New Zealand history that should never be forgotten,” Calum said.

John had special tribute paid to him by officials at the ceremony, including Ruapehu Mayor, Weston Kirton and Minister of Conservation, Tama Potaka.

Service for those who died in the Tangiwai rail disaster at the Tangiwai site on the banks of the Whangaehu River. Photo / Hamish Williams

Kirton acknowledged the support of media in sharing the stories of the 70th anniversary as contributing to the number in attendance.

Potaka believes that New Zealand will continue to remember Tangiwai despite the survivors’ numbers dwindling.

Although the event happened on Christmas Eve, the event was scheduled for today to include local iwi, Ruapehu Lions, dignitaries and representatives from the Defence Force and KiwiRail.

Minister of Conservation Tama Potaka at the memorial service for the Tangiwai rail disaster. Photo / Hamish Williams

KiwiRail executive general manager of operations Paul Ashton said the event was not only important to remember lost lives but the lessons learnt from the tragedy.

Local iwi Ngāti Rangi blessed the site to be considered a marae for the day in acknowledgement of the significance of the day and the memory of those who lost their lives.

