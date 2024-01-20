A view of the rebuilt Tangiwai rail bridge over the Whangaehu River. Photo / Dean Purcell

On the 70th anniversary of New Zealand’s worst rail disaster, a new Herald podcast has recalled the tragedy and lessons of Tangiwai. Host Hamish Williams, who will accompany survivors to today’s memorial service by train as part of a bonus episode, explains why it promises to be a special occasion

Tangiwai survivors and their families hope today will remind New Zealanders why this piece of our history should never be forgotten.

After a train journey retracing the original route, a memorial service to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Tangiwai tragedy will be held at the site of the disaster from midday today.

Tangiwai became the scene of New Zealand’s worst train disaster when 151 people died on Christmas Eve 1953 after a lahar from Mt Ruapehu damaged the bridge across the Whangaehu River, causing the train to plunge off the rails.

Although the event happened on Christmas Eve, the event was scheduled for today to include local iwi, Ruapehu Lions, dignitaries and representatives from the Defence Force and KiwiRail.

This anniversary may be the last one attended by survivors from the night. Among them is John Mahy, who was 15 when he and his sister were moved between carriages shortly before the train was derailed.

John will be accompanied by his son Calum Mahy, a skilled stonemason, who has been responsible for creating many of the memorials that occupy the sight.

“Being with Dad for this special day is very much about remembering those who lost their lives and honouring their memory. It’s a piece of New Zealand history that should never be forgotten.”

John and Calum will be travelling to the site on a memorial train organised for the event, which will pick up passengers from Paekākāriki, retracing the exact journey of the Wellington to Auckland express that never reached its destination.

Bob Norling, one of the organisers, recognises this as a last chance for many of the people who personally experienced the events of Tangiwai to come together.

“There’s been an immense amount of work gone into the 70th and we are looking forward to having survivors and first responders from that night in attendance.

“It’s an open invitation for people to come to the anniversary. We will never forget the people who lost their lives and they deserve recognition, especially the 20 bodies that were never found.”

The memorial service will be covered as part of a bonus episode of Tangiwai: A Forgotten History, which is available at iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. The series was made with the support of NZ On Air. For video and photos, go to nzherald.co.nz/tangiwai



