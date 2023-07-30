Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has ruled out any possibility of Kiri Allan being a minister again under his leadership. Video / Mark Mitchell

Tāmati Coffey has been selected to replace Kiri Allan as Labour’s candidate in the East Coast electorate.

It’s understood Coffey was selected on Sunday night - a fast-tracked selection process after Allan announced she was stepping out of politics on Monday.

Coffey had earlier announced he was leaving politics in March this year after the birth of his second child.

Allan had won the seat in 2020 with a majority of 6,331 votes - it had earlier been held by former National MP Anne Tolley.

In 2020, he lost the Waiariki electorate to Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi - the only Labour MP to list a seat in that election.

Coffey did not respond to requests for comment last night. Labour is also set to announce its party list on Monday.

Ohariū MP Greg O’Connor has confirmed to the Herald he had opted out of the list again this election, as in 2020.

“It’s all or nothing.”

He will face National deputy leader Nicola Willis.

Coffey told the Herald in March he hadn’t contemplated retirement until the birth of Taitimu five weeks early on January 25, his second child by surrogacy to husband Tim Smith.

At the time, as he approached the end of six weeks of “baby leave”, Coffey said the time away from the daily churn of politics had its impact.

“Six weeks is a really long time to think about things when it’s the middle of the night [and] you’re feeding [your] baby,” he said.

Contemplating a departure from politics after six years had been tough, Coffey conceded, but his focus was now on supporting his whānau.

“I’ve had discussions with my whānau, with my supporters around the region ... and they’ve all just understood my reasons for wanting to do this.”

The seat he will contest became available last week after former Justice Minister Kiri Allan resigned as a Cabinet minister following being charged with careless driving and refusing to accompany police after she crashed her car in Wellington.

Allan said she would not contest the East Coast electorate she won in 2020 in the next election so she can heal and “chart a new course” for her life following mental health struggles that led to the crash.

She did not, however, rule out a return to politics.

A court date for Allan has now been set, with her first appearance scheduled for September 4. Her case will be called in the Wellington District Court.

In addition to the charges, Allan was issued with an infringement notice for excess breath alcohol between 250-400 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

An apologetic Allan said she had failed many people who had placed their trust and confidence in her and let down her electorate, party and all those who relied on her.

Allan had returned to her full ministerial duties on the Monday the week before the crash after taking some time away from Parliament due in part to a relationship break-up.

While she was taking a few days of mental health leave, separate allegations were reported regarding her treatment of staff, which she strongly denied.

She then took another two weeks off over Parliament’s recess.

The Government also refused to confirm this week whether taxpayer money would be used to pay for the damage to Allan’s car and the other person’s damaged ute, citing privacy.