Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Takapuna Golf Course v Auckland Council: ‘Misinformation is causing a lot of stress’

Simon Wilson
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Takapuna Golf Course, a popular public course in Auckland. Photo / Greg Bowker

Takapuna Golf Course, a popular public course in Auckland. Photo / Greg Bowker

A last-minute bid to stop the council turning half the Takapuna Golf Course into a wetland that can hold floodwater in heavy rain has failed. In the process, two councillors have come out swinging – angry words, not golf clubs – against each other. And the mayor is siding with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save