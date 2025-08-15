Auckland Council will reduce Takapuna Golf Course to nine holes for flood storage, despite community opposition. Photo / RNZ, Davina Zimmer

Auckland Council to go ahead with plans to turn half of Takapuna Golf Course into flood storage

By Finn Blackwell of RNZ

Auckland Council says it will go ahead with a plan that will cut Takapuna Golf Course to nine holes, despite pleas from the community to preserve the course.

Council met with representatives from the course on Friday and assessed its alternative solution to drain floodwater into the nearby Shoal Bay.

The latter plan was recently endorsed by pro-golfer Dame Lydia Ko.

Council said it had decided to progress with its previous proposal to turn half of the course into flood storage and understood this was challenging for the golfing community – especially those in Takapuna.