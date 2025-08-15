It had confirmed its plan to proceed with converting half of the 18-hole course into flood storage in July, rejecting the community’s proposal to maintain the entire course and saying it was “unfeasible”.
Director resilience and infrastructure Barry Potter said communities had made it clear that work could not be delayed further.
“We have assessed the alternative option of a diversion to Shoal Bay, engaged independent consultants to peer review our findings, and spoken with our iwi partners and agencies, including NZTA Waka Kotahi,” he said.
“On the basis of these considerations, the council is progressing with the wetland and dry detention option it has previously signalled.”
Its decision was about saving lives, protecting homes and businesses, and strengthening the city against flood risk, Potter said.
“With this in mind, there will be no further consideration given to alternative options. The concept phase is now complete, and our work continues to progress to the preliminary and detailed design phase.”
Potter said the Auckland Anniversary floods in January 2023 had a devastating impact on Auckland and many of those badly hit were still dealing with the fallout.
“Wairau was one of the hardest hit areas and tragically saw the loss of lives. This project, co-funded with central Government, is about preventing a tragic situation like this from happening again.”
– RNZ