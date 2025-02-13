A once-thought extinct native bird is now beating the odds, with a further release of 18 birds into the Rees Valley near Queenstown this week.
The takahē, a taonga of Ngāi Tahu, unique to New Zealand and the largest flightless species of rail bird in the world, were considered extinct for 50 years until their discovery in the Murchison Mountains in 1948.
But through a concerted effort of captive breeding, island relocation and predator control, the population is around 500 birds today and growing at about 5% per year.
“Finding wild sites with the right habitat, and with predator numbers low enough for takahē to thrive is a challenge - but the Greenstone, Rees and wider Whakatipu areas likely provide high-quality habitat for takahē,” DoC’s takahē recovery senior ranger Glen Greaves said at the release, adding that predator control is important to allow translocation into the wild and that predator threats and dispersal into less protected areas remain.