Once thought extinct, takahē are a conservation success story. Photo / DoC

“Setting up new wild populations takes perseverance, and success is not guaranteed [but] we hope people walking the Rees-Dart track and Routeburn tracks will soon have a good chance of seeing takahē thriving in their natural wild habitat,” Glen said.

Ngāi Tahu representative on the takahē recovery group, Gail Thompson, said the release of takahē into the Rees Valley was a welcome step towards the goal of increasing the number of takahē roaming free in the wild.

“It is my hope the manu will thrive in this valley as they have so far in the Greenstone Valley and that current and future generations will have the opportunity to see takahē in their natural environment,” Thompson said.

“It is heartening that these takahē can now make this place their home.”

Through captive breeding, predator control and island translocation takahē number more than 500 today and are growing at 5% per year. Photo / DoC

The Rees valley has benefited from the Southern Lakes Sanctuary’s preparations for the takahē. The organisation services a network of more than 500 traps to control predators, especially feral cats.

“This takahē release is a great example of the power of collaboration, with each party making vital contributions to make this a reality,” said Greg Lind, kaiwhakahaere/co-chair of Southern Lakes Sanctuary.

“This includes everyone from donors, iwi, landowners, community groups and DoC.”

A further two takahē releases into the Rees Valley are planned for later this year, with the aim of establishing a population of up to 80 takahē in the Rees Valley in 2025.

