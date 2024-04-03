A powerful earthquake has struck off Taiwan, rocking the entire island and collapsing buildings.

Three Kiwis who had been caught up in the 7.4 earthquake to hit Taiwan described side-to-side shaking and walls cracking, with one saying “it was probably the biggest and strongest earthquake I’ve ever felt”.

The country’s strongest earthquake in a quarter-century rocked the island during the morning rush today, damaging buildings and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.

The initial earthquake struck off the coast of Taiwan at 12.58pm (NZT) and was followed by a reported seven or eight aftershocks.

At least four people have died according to the national fire agency, but the tsunami threat has now largely passed.

There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand, GNS Science and NEMA have confirmed.

One Kiwi in the city of Taichung in western Taiwan told the Herald the earthquake was a “big one” and “it lasted for a long time and of course the swing was big”.

Michael Hemmingsen said he was in his office at university when the first quake hit.

“It felt like a good while ... maybe a minute. There have been quite a few aftershocks but nothing close to the first one,” he said.

“A lot of lateral movement though. Didn’t seem so much up and down as side to side.”

Hemmingsen’s wife had been at home when the first quake happened.

“We got an alert to our phones warning us shortly beforehand so my wife was under the desk before it even started.

“My main concern was for the family, but she sent an okay straight away, and my son’s teacher sent us all a photo via Line of all the kids outside, safe”

Kiwi Michael Hemmingsen said the 7.4 earthquake in Taiwan lasted for about a minute and felt like side to side movement. Photo / Michael Hemmingsen

Kiwi woman Delphine Herbert was 16 floors high and had only arrived in Taipei, Taiwan when the earthquake struck.

“When it happened, I was just waking up because we only flew in last night.”

Herbert, 27, said she is familiar with the feeling of an earthquake because she grew up in Christchurch.

“It was probably the biggest and strongest earthquake I’ve ever felt.

“It was bowling.”

Delphine Herbert, who had just arrived in Taiwan when the earthquake struck.

Her partner who is travelling with her was also in Nepal during the earthquake in 2015.

“It’s pretty crazy having gone through it all and knowing exactly what to expect.

“You feel that initial quick shake.”

Herbert and her partner had to evacuate their hotel, running down 16 flights of stairs of the high rise.

She said there have been two strong aftershocks already since the original earthquake struck.

“It’s just crazy, it’s awful.

“It was one of those earthquakes where it was slow a build but it was long and strong. We’re okay thankfully.”

New Zealanders in the area should follow the advice of local authorities.



Register on SafeTravel & for consular assistance refer to the SafeTravel website.



-WPhttps://t.co/28j7C95zyj



2/2 — Winston Peters (@NewZealandMFA) April 3, 2024

The hotel they are staying in has been cleared as safe, and Herbert said there was little damage on the streets near her.

“It’s just ornaments and glass, but I know in other parts [of Taiwan] there’s been damage.”

Herbert said she was planning on staying in Taiwan for three and a half weeks but is considering leaving early now.

“We haven’t made any decisions... we’re just not sure we should go from here now unfortunately.

“It’s one of those things where it’s just, you’re gonna be on edge, you’re gonna be scared, you’re gonna be really traumatised.”

One New Zealander told the Herald an aluminium water tower fell from the fifth floor and landed on a kiosk below, luckily without causing any injuries.

Another New Zealander, who wished to remain anonymous, was staying in the east of the country told the Herald he and his wife were in their hotel room when it happened.

“We stood in the door frame. TV and lamp fell and cracks in the walls appeared once we went upstairs,” he said.

The pair said they are both fine and are now thinking practically about how to get home.

“We aren’t panicky temperaments. It’s shocking but we feel for the locals that have lost income or will lose income due to damage.”

Kiwi Tim Lin said the earthquake dislodged an aluminium water tower that landed on a kiosk below. Photo / Tim Lin

Representative of Taiwan in New Zealand Joanne Ou said Aotearoa and Taiwan have shared earthquake experiences because they both sit on the Pacific Ring of Fire.

“We are shocked and we are still dealing with the the aftermath.”

Ou said the first quake was at a depth of 15.5km depth and “the whole country could feel the shake.

“In the centre of the country in the mountainous area, there are around 12 buses which are trapped. Firefighters are all on the scene who are trying to rescue them,” she said.

“Two bus drivers have been reportedly hit by rocks in the area.”

She said some people are still trapped inside two ten-storey buildings in the city of Hualien.

“They shut down the bullet train and high-speed roadways have been shut down for the day.”

“There are delays at the airport. The semiconductor plants were initially shut down but I think they have been reopened.”

In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, residents rescue a child from a partially collapsed building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. Photo / TVBS via AP

Ou said she has received many messages from friends around New Zealand, from MPs, friends from MFAT, governmental agencies, NGOs, and private companies.

“We are overwhelmed by those strong messages and kind prayers for recovery,” she said.

“I want to thank on behalf of the government and 24 million people of Taiwan for these wonderful and kind messages we have received. I will convey them back to the capital.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said on social media: “Our thoughts are with the people of Taiwan following the earthquake today - especially all those directly affected and with loved ones missing.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said: “There has been a 7.4 magnitude earthquake centred off the coast of Taiwan, which has also triggered tsunami warnings in both Taiwan and Japan. Currently, there are 137 [New Zealanders] registered as being in Taiwan, and 428 in Japan.

“If New Zealanders are in areas affected in Taiwan and Japan, they should follow the advice of local authorities.”

New Zealanders are encouraged to register on SafeTravel. New Zealanders requiring consular assistance should call +64 99 20 20 20.