A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck off Taiwan. Photo / 123F

A powerful earthquake struck off Taiwan, rocking the entire island and collapsing buildings.

Japan issued a tsunami alert for the southern Japanese island group of Okinawa.

Japan’s meteorological agency forecast a tsunami of up to 3m.

Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring agency gave the magnitude as 7.2 while the US Geological Survey put it at 7.5.

Television showed buildings in the eastern city of Hualien shaken off their foundations.

The quake came at 7:58am and could be felt in the capital Taipei.



