Taita hit and run accused appears in Hutt Valley District Court

Anna Chesterfield needed surgery for her serious injuries after being hit by a car in the weekend. Photo / Supplied

The man accused of being the driver in a serious hit and run in Wellington that left a woman hospitalised with serious injuries has appeared in court.

Jade Mark Harris, 27, appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court this morning on charges of careless driving causing injury, failing to stop to ascertain injury, and driving while forbidden.

He was arrested last week, a few days after the vehicle involved in the crash was found partially concealed at a Lower Hutt property.

The previous weekend 37-year-old mother Anna Chesterfield was on a pedestrian crossing on High Street in Taita when she was hit by a car.

The driver did not stop, and Chesterfield was left with serious injuries that required surgery.

Harris did not enter pleas in court today, and was remanded to reappear next week.

Chesterfield's cousin Nicky Wilton last week said the family were "pleased and relieved" that a person had been arrested for the hit and run.

"As a family we will now focus on supporting Anna with her recovery and thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, donations and support," she said.

The family had been angry and disturbed after the incident.

"I come from a family where honesty pays, and we always try to do the right thing," she said.

"I would think that people would have the same care that we would, that if something like that happened you would want to stop and make sure that the person was okay."

Local shop owner Kostas Kadrasos said he saw the car moving, then saw Chesterfield lying on the ground.

Members of the public rushed to help Chesterfield and put a blanket around her as she sat shaking for about half an hour.

The family have created a Givealittle page to support her recovery, which has raised more than $10,000.