Swimmer dies off Napier's Marine Parade foreshore

Emergency services are attending a sea rescue on Marine Parade, Napier. Photo Paul Taylor

One swimmer has died in a coastal tragedy off Napier's Marine Parade.

At this stage it's not known if there are any swimmers still in trouble, or the number of those in the water.

St John was is also in attendance on Marine Parade. Photo Paul Taylor

A police spokesperson said emergency Services responded to reports of people in difficulty in the sea, which was reported to Police just after 3.30pm.

Coastguard duty officer Henry van Teul said the coastguard had been stood down

4.10pm.

Ambulances, fire crews, police and a rescue chopper are all on scene, which is near the National Aquarium of New Zealand on the water front.

More to come.