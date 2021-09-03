Sustainable Foods Ltd moves production to Kāpiti

A burger made using plan*t products, now being produced in Paraparaumu.

A burger made using plan*t products, now being produced in Paraparaumu.

One of New Zealand's leading plant-based protein businesses, Sustainable Foods Ltd, has moved to Kāpiti, breathing life back into the Te Roto Drive factory in Paraparaumu.

After moving in August into the facility, which has been vacant since Fonterra moved out a year ago, Sustainable Foods started producing its plant-based protein products at the facility in early August, just before New Zealand went into lockdown.

Producing under its new plan*t brand, they produce products such as burgers, mince and sausages, which are already available in supermarkets nationwide.

The Te Roto Drive factory that Sustainable Foods Ltd has just moved into. Photo / David Haxto

Previously produced in Dunedin under the Craft Meat Company brand, the products were rebranded to plan*t to better communicate to customers what they make - plant-based products, rather than what they don't make - meat.

Sustainable Foods Ltd chief executive Justin Lemmens said he is looking forward to introducing Sustainable Foods, its people, and its plans to Kāpiti.

"We were lucky enough to have our Kāpiti team up and going prior to lockdown because as an essential service we've continued to operate throughout alert level 4.

"We've been full steam ahead since we arrived."

Lemmens said the Kāpiti site is world class and provides the business with the ability to scale.

Sustainable Foods Limited co-founder and business development manager Kyran Rei with co-founder and chief executive Justin Lemmens.

"Kāpiti is a natural fit for us because not only does it have the type of facility we need to continue to innovate and expand, it also provides us with a number of partnership opportunities.

"We really want to make sure we are a key part of the entire ecosystem in Kāpiti.

"We are focused on the domestic market, the international market and scaling that significantly for export."

The move north also provides opportunities to integrate into the Horowhenua growing community, which Lemmens said is a key part of what they're looking to do.

The Te Roto Drive factory is no longer vacant. Photo / David Haxton

"We're really looking forward to working with other local producers, including local and regional horticultural producers, and manufacturers to grow the sector further in Kāpiti and the greater Wellington region."

Kāpiti Mayor K Gurunathan said food and beverage manufacturing has a long, successful history in Kāpiti, and despite the closure of the Fonterra factory last year, he believes Kāpiti is fast becoming a stronghold for food and beverage manufacturers.

"An innovative company like Sustainable Foods is exactly what's needed to breathe life back into the Te Roto Drive manufacturing facility and to help further bolster our growing food and beverage sector.

"Kāpiti is already home to a number of fantastic food and beverage manufacturers.

"In the same neighbourhood as Sustainable Foods we already have the likes of Tuatara Breweries, Duncan's Brewing Company and Dark Horse Coffee."

Kāpiti Economic Development Kotahitanga Board chairman Neil MacKay said he is delighted Sustainable Foods chose Kāpiti to set up shop and that its arrival has been a catalyst for further work to grow and support this sector.



"The board and council have been working with Sustainable Foods for some time to support its move to Kāpiti.

"Together, along with other key sector stakeholders, we're now planning to build off the momentum that the sector is currently experiencing and look at ways we can continue to develop and thrive in this space.

"The economic benefits of this sector are significant with businesses providing employment opportunities to many."

The arrival of Sustainable Foods has already seen 10 jobs open up in Paraparaumu with plans to increase this number significantly over the coming months.

"We have a vision for our new facility that goes far beyond simply manufacturing our own products.

"For us it's about building on Kāpiti as a food destination and innovation hub," Lemmens said.

"It's about creating jobs and helping the economy to thrive; it's about a continued journey of research, development and innovation to continue to bring new food products to the market, and it's people being able to make choices around great tasting food and conscious consumption."