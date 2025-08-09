Israel ramps up efforts in Gaza, Trump and Putin to meet next week about Ukraine. Australian PM Albanese arrives in NZ to talk with PM Luxon.

A garage and a police car have been destroyed in a suspicious fire at a Coromandel Peninsula police station.

Emergency services were called to Tairua Police Station 48km east of Thames at 5.20am this morning, Inspector Mike Henwood said.

“The garage and a police car at the rear of the station have been destroyed, while the station has sustained minimal damage”, said Henwood, the police Eastern Waikato area commander.

No one was hurt but the fire was being treated as suspicious, he said.