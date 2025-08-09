Fire and Emergency New Zealand Northern Communications shift manager Michael Anderson said a fire investigator was at the scene this morning.
Around eight firefighters from the Tairua and Pauanui volunteer fire brigades were sent to the fire, which occurred in a double garage, Anderson said.
They left the scene just after 7am, he said.
Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.