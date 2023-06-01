Watch live: Police’s new electric vehicle hits the streets

Unveiling of a new EV vehicle to be trialled for police operational use. Video / NZ Herald

Police have unveiled a new electric vehicle (EV) to be trialled for police operational use.

The BMW i4, which has a range of 590km and can be fully charged in two hours, will be used as a motorway patrol car.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster revealed the new car in Auckland today in an announcement event that included a runway demonstration of the vehicle in use.

The police have had five of the new vehicles recently arrive in the country.

The vehicles will be deployed for testing in five different areas throughout New Zealand to ensure they are suitable for a vast range of terrains.

The BMW i4, successfully met performance requirements for an operational vehicle while fulfilling carbon reduction targets and fitting within existing project funding.

“This is not about testing the BMW... it’s about testing an electric vehicle in the police fleet,” Coster said.

120kgs worth of police gear will be used inside the vehicles, so understanding how the weight will impact the EV battery and range will be an important part of the trial.

NZ Police Fleet Service Group manager Brian Yanko said any police vehicles “run hot,” meaning they are used 24/7, so the trial will include assessing how an EV holds up to this usage.

Yanko said there was no reason an EV wouldn’t be used in a vehicle pursuit situation.

Police recently moved to Skoda vehicles following General Motors’ announcing it was pulling Holden out of the Australasian market in 2020.

Electric and hybrid vehicles were tested by police in 2020 but were not chosen due to limitations including power efficiency and the total cost of ownership.

Police have a 10-Year Fleet strategy (2020-2030) aiming at reducing CO2 emissions and improving sustainability across the fleet over the next decade.

The first non-electric Skoda Superb police station wagons were put on display in Auckland before roll out in February this year.











































