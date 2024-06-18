Missing Marokopa children’s mum speaks out, how much Interislander ferries are costing to keep afloat and why half of Kiwi workers are keen to change jobs. Video / NZ Herald / RNZ

Police are investigating after suspected human remains were dug up during construction work at a Hamilton property.

Senior Sergeant Leo Belay said the remains were unearthed by an excavator at a construction site yesterday afternoon.

Belay said a scene guard was at the site overnight and police were there today to make “further inquiries”.

“Investigation staff will work to determine if the remains are human and how old they are, which may take some time,” he said.

“Members of the community in Hillcrest can expect to see an increased police presence in the area.”



