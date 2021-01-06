Suspected gas leak sees part of central Whangārei cordoned off

Emergency services are at the scene of a suspected gas leak in central Whangārei with some streets cordoned off. Firefighters were seen entering the Co-operative Bank. Photo / Karina Cooper

Part of central Whangārei has been cordoned off this morning after reports of a gas leak at a busy intersection.

Emergency services were called to he intersection of Bank St and Vine St at 11.10am after people reported being able to smell gas from near the Co-operative Bank building on the corner of the two streets.

A cordon has been put in place around the scene and traffic has been directed away from the roads while Fire and Emergency NZ deals with the suspected leak.

A reader who contacted the Northern Advocate said they could smell gas in the area and they left a soon as possible when emergency services arrived.

A First Gas worker was also at the scene and assisting the fire crew to determine the source of the leak.

Firefighters checked a manhole directly next to the Vine St traffic light.

An onlooker said he could smell gas in the air from around 25m away.

The public is asked to avoid the area until the situation has been dealt with.