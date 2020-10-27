Whangārei road cordoned off over suspected gas leak

Seaview Rd, off Norfolk St in Whangārei has been cordoned off over a suspected gas leak. Photo / Adam Pearse

Fire and Emergency NZ has cordoned off a road in Whangārei over a suspected gas leak.

Seaview Rd, off Norfolk St in the central city, has been cordoned off as officers investigate a suspected gas leak.

The leak was reported just after 12pm and is believed to have been caused by a contractor hitting a gas main.

Three fire appliances are at the scene along with police.

A Northern Advocate reporter at the scene said there is a distinct smell of gas in the air.

No further details are available at this stage.

A contractor is also at the scene to repair the leak.