Suspected bird poisonings on Auckland’s North Shore spark community concern

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald
4 mins to read



Groups of paralysed pigeons spotted “falling from the sky” in a beachside suburb of Auckland’s North Shore have sparked a claim that a bird poisoner is on the loose.

This is not new for Browns Bay, with multiple suspected bird poisonings reported in the past, which even

