The SPCA is investigating after dozens of birds, including ducks and pigeons, were found dead at Sherwood Reserve in Browns Bay, North Shore. Image / Google

The results of tests done on dead birds found in the Auckland suburb of Browns Bay have been released, but go no further in helping the community learn if a poisoner is amongst them.

Locals have been sharing their fears after birds were found dead or dying at Sherwood Reserve late last month, with fevered speculation appearing on social media that suggested that pigeons and ducks had been deliberately targeted with poison.

Dead pūkeko were also found and that saw the Department of Conservation (DoC) become involved and Biosecurity New Zealand, part of the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), send the pūkeko to a laboratory for necropsy and sampling.

Results of those tests are now available - but they did not determine if the birds had been poisoned.

Wendy McDonald, the biosecurity surveillance and incursion manager for Biosecurity New Zealand told the Herald that its only role was to determine if exotic (introduced) disease is involved in the deaths of the birds.

“Biosecurity New Zealand has completed its necropsy and sampling, which has ruled out exotic diseases, such as high pathogenicity avian influenza, as the cause of the deaths,” McDonald said.

“As such, this concludes our role in the investigation.”

Dead pūkeko were tested. Photo / NZME

Rebecca Rush, Tāmaki Makaurau operations manager for DoC, said the organisation is not pursuing further testing or lines of investigation, noting that they supported an Auckland Council request to the public not to feed birds at the reserve.

The SPCA confirmed that their investigation is ongoing and inspectorate team lead Andre Williams said no further comment could be offered at this time.

Suspicion grows

A local resident told the Herald last week that “some in the community are suspecting natural causes due to the algae in the water, while the majority are certain one person is to blame”.

“The only evidence people have on this person, so far, is that they feed the birds cat or dog food and about half an hour later, they start dying.”

The anonymous resident said people deserved to know what was causing the animal deaths.

“While the birds have been removed from the park, the community deserves to know what the cause is - especially if someone innocent is being blamed.

“There needs to be an investigation to confirm the bird deaths by poisoning.”

Hibiscus and Bays Local Board member Alexis Poppelbaum.

Hibiscus and Bays Local Board member Alexis Poppelbaum shared a public message to locals on social media, addressing the suspicion and calling for calm.

“I know there has been a lot of speculation from the community regarding a particular person who could be deliberately poisoning the birds. The person in question has mental health issues and as far as I’m aware hasn’t been witnessed doing anything suspicious,” Poppelbaum wrote.

“I’ve spoken with the local constable and they are aware of this person and the concerns people have for her safety etc. If you see this person in a situation you’re concerned about, please contact police. I’d kindly ask the community to refrain from making assumptions about this person’s involvement in the poisoning of birds. If you have any evidence or concerns, then please contact police - otherwise, it is merely speculation and we are, as a community, better than that.”

Police confirmed to the Herald that the bird deaths were not “currently a police matter”.

“We are aware of some discussion on social media platforms, however there is nothing at this stage to suggest this person is involved,” police said in a statement.

They also advised anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour to report that to police “instead of just posting to social media, so that information can be reviewed appropriately”.

Auckland Council said it had installed new signage on January 26 asking people not to feed birds at Sherwood Reserve and were conducting an ongoing daily sweep of Sherwood pond perimeters to carefully monitor the situation.

“We’re taking this matter seriously,” the council said in a statement and asked the public to report any issues affecting animals and birds in council parks by calling the council directly on (09) 301 0101, also echoing police messages to report suspicious behaviour directly to police.

Not the first time

This is not the first time that poisoning has been suspected in the deaths of birds in Browns Bay.

In 2018, dozens of dead birds were found by beachgoers at Rothesay Bay and Browns Bay.

A resident who spoke to the Herald feared that poison had been put down and expressed concern for local dogs.

Five years earlier, birds began turning up dead on footpaths around Browns Bay.

In that case, locals suspected that a chemical called alpha chloralose, often used by pest controllers, was used.

The substance, which is available to the public, anaesthetises birds and locals believed the affected animals had then been dying from the cold as they lay on the ground at night.

Renowned local bird rescuer Sylvia Durrant said at the time that this sort of poisoning was not unusual.

“This goes on all the time, but somebody’s been very insistent down in Browns Bay.”