A survivor of a boat that capsized in the Manukau Harbour raised the alarm to police after a treacherous swim to shore in large swells.

Police will be resuming their search this morning after two boaties got into trouble yesterday evening.

A police spokesperson said one person is still unaccounted for after their small vessel sank near Puketutu Island.

“The search will resume today on air, sea, and land, with Police Search and Rescue staff conducting land-based searches.