Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Surprise findings: What scientists just learned about the major tsunami threat to NZ’s north

Jamie Morton
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
This tidal surge rolled into Tokomaru Bay on the North Island's east coast on March 5 after a major earthquake in the Kermadec Islands. New simulations suggesting the quake-making potential of the vast Hikurangi-Kermadec subduction zone isn’t quite as high as was first feared.

This tidal surge rolled into Tokomaru Bay on the North Island's east coast on March 5 after a major earthquake in the Kermadec Islands. New simulations suggesting the quake-making potential of the vast Hikurangi-Kermadec subduction zone isn’t quite as high as was first feared.

Surprise findings have changed what scientists have long assumed about New Zealand’s major tsunami threat from the north.

And for once, the news isn’t so bad, with updated simulations suggesting the quake-making potential of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand