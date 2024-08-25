Surprise findings: What scientists just learned about the major tsunami threat to NZ’s north

This tidal surge rolled into Tokomaru Bay on the North Island's east coast on March 5 after a major earthquake in the Kermadec Islands. New simulations suggesting the quake-making potential of the vast Hikurangi-Kermadec subduction zone isn’t quite as high as was first feared.
Surprise findings have changed what scientists have long assumed about New Zealand’s major tsunami threat from the north.
And for once, the news isn’t so bad, with updated simulations suggesting the quake-making potential of thevast Hikurangi-Kermadec subduction zone is somewhat lower than they’ve long feared.
Around the world, subduction zones have been responsible for some of the planet’s biggest cataclysms: most recently the devastating 2004 Sumatra and 2011 Tōhoku “megathrust” earthquakes and tsunamis.
But much has been unclear to scientists about the worst that might be unleashed from the sprawling margin stretching thousands of kilometres above the New Zealand’s northeast, where the Australian and Pacific plates collide.
“Finding geologic information about ‘great earthquakes’ is very challenging with a lot of uncertainty and, historically, we haven’t seen any great earthquakes either,” said GNS Science seismologist Dr Bill Fry, a co-author of a just-published study detailing the findings.
Large as those big quakes were – the latter sparked widespread warnings and evacuations in New Zealand and the Pacific – earlier models have suggested the very biggest in the region might be able to reach 9.5, equivalent to that recorded near Chile in 1960.
But now, scientists aren’t so sure.
In the latest study, earthquakes simulated using state-of-the-art models maxed out at 9.17 – still nonetheless the size of the quake that struck off Japan in 2011.
That owed to hidden “stress barriers” found at key junctions in the subduction zone which acted like brakes, preventing the fault from slipping all at once.
“These barriers stop the earthquakes from rupturing the whole subduction interface, which could prevent us from facing the previously worst-imaginable earthquakes,” Fry said.
“They suggest that the maximum credible earthquake is smaller than previously thought – this is great news.”
The insights mark a step change in how scientists have used earthquake simulators, many of which have relied on uniform assumptions about how stress is spread across large fault zones.
But real-world data has shown these doesn’t quite capture the chaotic nature of earthquakes, and often turn out repetitive patterns.
In the latest study, led by GNS’ Yi-Wun Mika Liao, variability was added to the stress models, making the simulations more realistic by mimicking the complex conditions beneath the Earth’s crust.
“Variability in stress helps us better understand how often, where, and how big future earthquakes might be,” Fry explained.
“Significantly, it helps us estimate the maximum credible size of future earthquakes.”
That wasn’t the only fascinating new finding.
The improved models also managed to replicate those “doublet” events near Raoul Island in 1976 and 2021, offering a glimpse into why this region might be prone to rapid-fire quakes.
Fry said earlier studies had shown the “megathrust” fault around Raoul Island was a strong one – but variation in its structure mattered, too.
“Our results have suggested that the geometry of the fault relative to the forces acting on it might be the reason for the strength and the frequent, closely timed earthquakes.”
Fry said the team had been left surprised and encouraged by how much complexity their models had been able to capture.
It meant they could use the same approach to model earthquakes here in New Zealand, while also making better estimates of tsunami risk.
“This increased knowledge helps us prepare for the next great earthquake and tsunami.”
The study, published in Geophysical Journal International, comes months after scientists warned a major, quick-fire Hikurangi tsunami could kill more than 22,000 and injure nearly 26,000 – even assuming three-quarters of people could evacuate in time.
The risk is also greater than we might think, with recent studies giving one-in-four odds of a magnitude-8.0 event occurring beneath the North Island within the next 50 years.
In the event of a sustained, strong earthquake with potential to cause a tsunami, people in vulnerable coastal areas were urged to heed the “long, strong, get gone” message – and move immediately to the nearest point of high ground, or as far inland as possible.
Jamie Morton is a specialist in science and environmental reporting. He joined the Herald in 2011 and writes about everything from conservation and climate change to natural hazards and new technology.