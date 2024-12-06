There are countless more examples of fathers in New Zealand and overseas rushing into the water to save their kids, but drowning in the process. No doubt those children are left to battle both grief and guilt.

About 80% of drowning deaths in 2023 were men. Of the 23 New Zealanders who drowned trying to save others in 2022, 70% were men.

“There’s a natural instinct as a parent to rescue your children or someone else’s children,” said Nicola Keen-Biggelaar, the chief executive of Drowning Prevention Auckland. “Unfortunately, people overestimate their ability in this situation and they underestimate the risks that they’re actually taking.”

The key to returning safely from a bystander rescue is bringing a flotation device. There have been no bystander rescue drownings when a flotation device has been used. On the flip side, every person who died in a rescue attempt between 2012 and 2022 did not have a flotation device, according to the Water Safety New Zealand DrownBase.

Ideally, that is public rescue equipment like an orange rescue ring, but it can be anything that floats – a chilly bin lid, a beach ball, an upside-down gumboot with air trapped in it.

“Anything that provides flotation is going to dramatically increase the opportunity of survival for both the person who is being rescued and also the bystander that’s jumping in to help, which is often a family member.”

Rescuers from a boat or land are advised to throw a flotation device at the struggling swimmer.

If you’re in the water, keep the flotation device between yourself and the person you’re rescuing.

“If you are approaching a patient who is panicking, if their life is flashing before their eyes, they will grab a hold of anything to save their life and that includes you,” said Andy Kent, the general manager of Surf Lifesaving New Zealand.

Surf Lifesaving New Zealand plans to install more public rescue equipment at beaches around the country with instructions on rescues.

It’s hard to believe that even the fittest and strongest don’t survive a rescue attempt. Sonny Fai, who was 20 and a star player for the Auckland Warriors, leapt in the water at Te Henga Bethells Beach in Auckland to save his brother and cousins. They returned alive to the beach but Fai’s body was never found.

“Preserve your energy because eventually what kills you is getting tired, losing energy and drowning,” said Kent.

For those caught in a rip in a bystander rescue (or in general), floating is the best response, while raising your hand to be rescued by lifeguards if they are patrolling. Rips don’t suck you miles out to sea or pull you under. They circulate the water in and out of the beach.

“If you stay afloat, you will be circulated around, perhaps to a sandbank where you can stand up,” said Kent.

He advised those who doubted their ability or who didn’t have a flotation device not to go in. Instead, they need to call for help by ringing 111, but a person can drown in about a minute so seconds can count. Realistically, a parent or family member is unlikely to wait.

“It’s a hard position to be in.”

