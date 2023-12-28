Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Fundraiser for NZer who drowned saving children in Australia raises thousands of dollars

RNZ
Quick Read
Seti Tuaopepe drowned at Penrith Beach in west Sydney on December 26, 2023. Photo / RNZ, Seti Tuaopepe, LinkedIn

Seti Tuaopepe drowned at Penrith Beach in west Sydney on December 26, 2023. Photo / RNZ, Seti Tuaopepe, LinkedIn

By RNZ

A fundraiser for the family of a New Zealander who drowned in Australia has raised more than A$2500 in 15 hours.

Seti Tuaopepe drowned at Penrith Beach in west Sydney on Tuesday afternoon while paddleboarding with his children.

New South Wales Police said they received a report that Tuaopepe had disappeared underwater at 2.35pm and didn’t resurface.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

His body was found later that evening, at 6.15pm, following a lengthy search involving divers and a helicopter.

A GoFundMe page set up by Taylah Lagaaia, a relative of Tuaopepe’s wife, is asking for $10,000 to support the family, including five children.

Lagaaia revealed Tuaopepe was trying to save his kids when he drowned.

“Seti was a dedicated father and husband who would sacrifice all for his family,” she wrote.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“His kids meant the world to him, and he cherished the life they had together.”

- RNZ

Latest from New Zealand