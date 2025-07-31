Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Surcharge ban a win for consumers but will it save them money? – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The Government plans to ban surcharges on most in-store card payments.

The Government plans to ban surcharges on most in-store card payments.

Editorial

THE FACTS

  • The Government plans to ban surcharges on most in-store card payments.
  • The change follows a decision to reduce bank interchange fees, saving businesses about $90 million annually.
  • Retailers warn that the costs may be added to product prices, potentially leading to higher prices.

The move to ban surcharges for most in-store card payments has been promoted as a major win for consumers – and it is.

It will remove the unwelcome surprise or reminder many people have when they discover they must pay extra for using a credit card or making

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save