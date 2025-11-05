Tonight's supermoon will be just under 357,000km from Earth. Photo / Michael Craig

Supermoon to light up New Zealand skies tonight: Here’s everything you need to know

Kiwis planning to watch Guy Fawkes fireworks light up the sky could be in for a more spectacular sight tonight, with the largest supermoon of the year set to be visible.

“Tonight is the largest and brightest supermoon of the year,” Stardome New Zealand said in a post to social media.

“Be sure to catch the full moon rising during sunset in the east with a brilliant red hue.”

The Guardian reported the moon will be just under 357,000km from Earth – the nearest full moon of the year and therefore the largest supermoon.

It said it would appear 8% larger and 16% brighter than average.