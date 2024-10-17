The moon will appear more orange when it rises, due to its proximity to the horizon.
“Whenever the moon rises it always appears quite colourful. There is often that red hue on the horizon when the moon is rising or setting,” Aoraki said.
“It’s the same reason why we have colourful sunsets – it’s the refraction of light in the atmosphere. When it rises, that’s when it’s at its most colourful and bright looking so it’s definitely the best time to see it.”
The average distance of the moon from Earth is about 384,000 km but at its furthest point it can get as far as 400,000km and it can get as close as 360,000km.