The report estimated its impact in the Hauraki Gulf was up to $109 million for commercial and recreational fishing – with a cost of up to $45 million on the gulf’s biodiversity.

But those were still considered “best-case” estimates and there were impacts in several areas – such as the invasion’s toll on recreation, tourism, shipping and mitigation – that couldn’t yet be quantified in dollar terms.

Prepared for the Hauraki Gulf Forum, the analysis also stated the value of ecosystem services and natural capital in the marine park – where 19 new protected areas are about to be established – at more than $5 billion each year.

Exotic caulerpa seaweed washed up at Okupu Beach, on Aotea/Great Barrier Island, after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Noel Nancekivell

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said the costs cited in the report were frustrating.

“I’m a boatie before I’m Mayor and I have already put a heap of advocacy into cleaning up this invasive weed,” he said.

“To see this huge financial cost, it’s extremely frustrating.”

Brown said that, beyond solutions like dredging, he believed more could be done to tackle it.

“These costs provide an economic argument for this.”

Hauraki Gulf Forum co-chair Nicola MacDonald said the Government’s recently-announced $10m funding boost for control efforts was welcome.

“Among the challenges facing the Hauraki Gulf, the spread of the invasive exotic caulerpa is the greatest threat facing our marine ecosystem, smothering vital marine habitats, threatening the biodiversity and fisheries of the gulf.”

The report comes weeks after divers discovered a patch of the seaweed at Leigh’s Omaha Cove – a short distance from nationally-renowned Te Hāwere-a-Maki/Goat Island Marine Reserve.

